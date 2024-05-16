Boston Partners Sells 18,264 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.47% of Viad worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Viad by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viad by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.27 million, a PE ratio of -97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34.

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.