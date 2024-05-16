Boston Partners Sells 34,159 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,159 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of Ingredion worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $312,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

