Boston Partners Sells 8,004 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,015,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,671,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.49 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.