Boston Partners Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 477,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,401,000. Boston Partners owned 1.08% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

