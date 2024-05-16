Boston Partners Trims Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,194 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.53% of Sterling Check worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sterling Check by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 356,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.10 and a beta of 0.49. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

