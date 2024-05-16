Boston Partners Trims Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.70% of Stride worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:LRN opened at $71.73 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

