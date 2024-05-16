Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $958,704.34 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

