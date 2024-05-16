Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $154,800.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $399,976.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00.

BWMN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWMN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

