Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$296.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$310.00 to C$296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$304.15.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD traded down C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$237.86. 48,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,478. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$228.56 and a one year high of C$324.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$279.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.