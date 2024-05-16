Brian E. Harding Sells 11,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.