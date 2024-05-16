Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 1.6%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.84. Approximately 3,596,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,412,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

