Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

