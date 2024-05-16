Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) PT at $845.42

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $845.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $815.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $793.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

