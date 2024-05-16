Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Price Target at $29.14

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

