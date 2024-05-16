Brokers Set Expectations for Flux Power Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Flux Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Flux Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flux Power by 17.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flux Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

