Brokers Set Expectations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The firm had revenue of C$296.91 million for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.
