Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 16,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,546,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.3% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

BAM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 452,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

