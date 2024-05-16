Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Senior Officer Craig Noble Sells 197,348 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total value of C$7,840,793.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE BAM traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.51. The company had a trading volume of 148,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,124. The stock has a market cap of C$21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$39.38 and a 52 week high of C$58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.524 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 133.55%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

