Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Decreased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,924,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,990,000 after acquiring an additional 345,923 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,542,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,842,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,025,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1,252.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,106,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,941 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

BN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 770,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,855. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

