Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Shares Gap Up to $43.36

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.36, but opened at $44.42. Brookfield Reinsurance shares last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 1,151 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 3.5 %

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

