BTIG Research Increases Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Price Target to $3.00

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.
Xtant Medical Price Performance
XTNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 31,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,447. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter.
About Xtant Medical
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.
