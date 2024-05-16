Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Plans Dividend of GBX 42.70

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Burberry Group Stock Up 2.5 %

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,083.50 ($13.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,538 ($31.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,185.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,340.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.84) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.71 ($22.96).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

