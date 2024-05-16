Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2,914.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Burlington Stores worth $46,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $84,000.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.14.

NYSE:BURL opened at $194.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

