Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

TSE CGY traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$58.52. 5,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.99. The firm has a market cap of C$693.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.33.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

