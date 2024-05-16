Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

CGY traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.99. Calian Group has a one year low of C$46.27 and a one year high of C$64.88. The firm has a market cap of C$690.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

