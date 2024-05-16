Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.00.

Shares of CGY stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$58.57. 6,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$46.27 and a 1 year high of C$64.88. The firm has a market cap of C$694.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

