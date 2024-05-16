Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CXB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.61.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXB

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CXB remained flat at C$2.21 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,130,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.219591 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.