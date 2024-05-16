California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CWT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 55,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 104.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

