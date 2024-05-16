Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) SVP Gregory J. Morical Sells 11,111 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 36,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,243. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

