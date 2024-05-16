Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.0% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 785,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.61 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. Camping World’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

