Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

SRFM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 232,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,127. Surf Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRFM. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $3,294,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

