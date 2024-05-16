Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$13.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

K has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Shares of TSE:K traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.73. 927,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,873. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.6624123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,621 shares of company stock worth $1,205,582. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

