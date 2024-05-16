Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of LON:AXL traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 20.40 ($0.26). 996,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,732. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.08. The firm has a market cap of £58.32 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
