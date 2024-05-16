Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON:AXL traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 20.40 ($0.26). 996,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,732. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.08. The firm has a market cap of £58.32 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.