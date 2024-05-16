Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price to $6.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 396.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 7,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.