Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Up 23.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.16. 706,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 336,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. Raymond James increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Trading Up 17.7 %

About Canada Goose

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.14 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.