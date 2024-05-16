Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$45.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$54.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

