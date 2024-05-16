Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 9.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.03 and last traded at C$14.75. 1,718,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,895,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEED. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
