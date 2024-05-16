Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 30,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $491.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

View Our Latest Report on CTLP

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.