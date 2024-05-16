Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 321,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,965. The stock has a market cap of $500.20 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.51. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 209,078 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 396,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

