Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVITA Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 6.0 %

RCEL opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.42.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AVITA Medical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth $98,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 43.4% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 249,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

