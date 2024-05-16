Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target to $21.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 348.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 238,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,446.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,758 shares of company stock worth $102,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,834 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

