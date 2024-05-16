Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$44.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.45.

CPX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.11 on Thursday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

