Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,742 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,971. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

