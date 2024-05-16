Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.39. 1,035,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,707. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.64. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.