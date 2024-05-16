Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,178,168 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27,495.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 4.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Caterpillar worth $349,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after purchasing an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,620,000 after acquiring an additional 473,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.72. 2,805,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

