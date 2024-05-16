Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $157,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $162,296,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,840,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $419.57. 266,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,509. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $283.20 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

