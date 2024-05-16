Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 50,817 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 176.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

MINISO Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNSO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,101. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.79%.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.