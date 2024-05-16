Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 30,964 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,964 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in CRH by 24.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $8,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.