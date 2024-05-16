Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 63,495 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,495 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 548.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.1 %

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 1,152,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7999 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.44%.

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

