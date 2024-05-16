Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 29,078 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,189,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 168,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SMH stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $232.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,155,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,322. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.54.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.